Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Backing for Peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted that security assurances from the United States are crucial for ending the ongoing war with Russia. In a statement made on Sunday, Zelenskiy underscored that U.S. involvement is key to establishing effective peace in the region.

During an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelenskiy expressed hope to meet soon with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump following his inauguration. The Ukrainian leader praised Trump's commitment to swiftly ending the war, although specific strategies remained undisclosed.

Zelenskiy's remarks come as Ukrainians look to international allies to press Moscow towards agreeing to a sustainable peaceful resolution. The promise of American influence under Trump's administration is seen as a pivotal step forward in achieving this goal.

