Bihar Exam Debacle: Prashant Kishor's Protest

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, was detained during his hunger strike in Patna, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam. Started on January 2nd, Kishor's protest aimed to support students who petitioned against the exam conducted on December 13th, 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 07:15 IST
Prashant Kishor, the prominent founder of Jan Suraaj, was detained by police during his hunger strike early Monday. The protest, staged at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, called for the cancellation of a controversial Bihar Public Service Commission examination.

Police intervened, removing Kishor and his supporters from the protest site before escorting him to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination, according to his followers.

Kishor began his hunger strike on January 2, aligning himself with students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam held on December 13 the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

