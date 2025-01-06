Left Menu

Trudeau's Exit: A Turning Point for Canadian Politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly planning to resign as the Liberal Party Leader, potentially before a national caucus meeting. His departure could trigger calls for an early election amid fears of a significant Liberal defeat to the Conservatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 07:38 IST
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may soon step down as the Liberal Party Leader, sources revealed to The Globe and Mail. The announcement is anticipated before a pivotal national caucus gathering on Wednesday.

While the precise timing of Trudeau's resignation remains uncertain, his exit could plunge the Liberal Party into leadership turmoil, especially with looming electoral challenges against the Conservatives.

Discussions have surfaced about Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc potentially assuming an interim leadership role, although complexities arise should LeBlanc decide to pursue permanent leadership of the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

