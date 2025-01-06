Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Controversy Over Contractor's Alleged Suicide

Congress Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi has addressed the BJP's criticism regarding the alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal, calling for an investigation to uncover the truth. BJP demands Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's resignation over harassment claims linked to the case, while Kharge defends his position, urging BJP for a fact-check.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:11 IST
Congress State Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Congress State Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi faced the BJP head-on by addressing the heated accusations surrounding the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal. Tangadagi urged for an objective investigation to ascertain the facts behind the incident while criticizing the BJP for what he described as unwarranted outcry.

The controversy broke out following claims that Minister Priyank Kharge's aide, Raju Kapanur, harassed and threatened Panchal, as alleged by the BJP. Tangadagi lambasted the opposition, ridiculing them as "unemployed" and suggesting that their criticism lacks substance.

BJP leaders have ramped up their rhetoric, with Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanding Priyank Kharge's resignation, citing 'honey trap' allegations. Despite heightened demands, Kharge fired back, accusing the BJP of not doing their homework and urging them to substantiate their claims before undermining the government's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

