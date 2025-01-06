Left Menu

Governor's Walkout Sparks National Anthem Debate in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi left the State Assembly in "deep anguish" over perceived disrespect to the Constitution and National Anthem. Despite his appeals, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu declined to sing the Anthem, leading Ravi to exit the assembly, according to Raj Bhavan.

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi exited the State Assembly on Monday, citing 'deep anguish' over what he deemed was 'brazen disrespect' to the Constitution and the National Anthem. The Raj Bhavan released a statement denouncing the assembly's conduct.

The situation escalated when Governor Ravi, who had arrived to deliver the customary address, requested that the National Anthem be sung. Despite his fervent appeals to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu, his request was refused. This refusal was publicly criticized by the Governor's office on social media platform 'X.'

The incident is not unprecedented; last year, Ravi had similarly clashed with the government over the treatment of the National Anthem. The Raj Bhavan had previously accused the DMK government of ignoring requests for Anthem observance. These ongoing tensions highlight significant political and constitutional issues within the state.

