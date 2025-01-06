Governor's Walkout Sparks National Anthem Debate in Tamil Nadu Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi exited the State Assembly on Monday, citing 'deep anguish' over what he deemed was 'brazen disrespect' to the Constitution and the National Anthem. The Raj Bhavan released a statement denouncing the assembly's conduct.

The situation escalated when Governor Ravi, who had arrived to deliver the customary address, requested that the National Anthem be sung. Despite his fervent appeals to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu, his request was refused. This refusal was publicly criticized by the Governor's office on social media platform 'X.'

The incident is not unprecedented; last year, Ravi had similarly clashed with the government over the treatment of the National Anthem. The Raj Bhavan had previously accused the DMK government of ignoring requests for Anthem observance. These ongoing tensions highlight significant political and constitutional issues within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)