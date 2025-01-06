China's Annual Diplomacy Tour Strengthens African Ties Amid Shifting Global Dynamics

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, commenced his yearly New Year tour of Africa on Sunday, marking a 35-year tradition aimed at solidifying Beijing's considerable influence across the resource-rich continent. With European nations and the U.S. distracted by various challenges, China's engagement stands out.

Wang's itinerary across Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria underscores China's unwavering commitment to Africa, potentially increasing its financial support and securing more critical mineral deals. This comes at a time when Africa presents a crucial outlet for China's exports and infrastructure projects amid a slowing economy.

The visit also highlights China's growing role in African regional security, particularly as Western influence wanes. Analysts observe that China's presence has been reliable and stable for military juntas in regions like the Sahel, contrasting the 'controversial' perspectives from the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)