Left Menu

BJD Stages Massive Protest Against Odisha's Rising Prices Under BJP Rule

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) held a large-scale protest in Bhubaneswar against the BJP government in Odisha over soaring prices of essential goods. Led by Naveen Patnaik, party members accused the BJP of mismanagement and failing to curb inflation, impacting the state's population adversely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:23 IST
BJD Stages Massive Protest Against Odisha's Rising Prices Under BJP Rule
BJD workers protesting against State government for price hike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic show of dissent, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) orchestrated a large protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Led by party president Naveen Patnaik, the demonstration targeted the BJP government in Odisha, blaming it for the escalating prices of essential commodities that burden the people.

During the protest, BJD MP Sasmit Patra lambasted the BJP administration, asserting that it has miserably failed Odisha's citizens. He pointed a finger at Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alleging his incapability in managing state affairs amid spiraling inflation. The rally, he insisted, sought to echo the demands of Odisha's 4.5 crore people as their economic pressures mount.

Adding to the vocal critique, BJD leader Pratap Jena highlighted the stark contrast between current price instability and the stable tenure of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Jena called for urgent intervention to address the pressing price hike issues or face an intensified grassroots movement, reflecting the deep-seated discontent among Odisha's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025