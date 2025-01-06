BJD Stages Massive Protest Against Odisha's Rising Prices Under BJP Rule

In a dramatic show of dissent, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) orchestrated a large protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Led by party president Naveen Patnaik, the demonstration targeted the BJP government in Odisha, blaming it for the escalating prices of essential commodities that burden the people.

During the protest, BJD MP Sasmit Patra lambasted the BJP administration, asserting that it has miserably failed Odisha's citizens. He pointed a finger at Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alleging his incapability in managing state affairs amid spiraling inflation. The rally, he insisted, sought to echo the demands of Odisha's 4.5 crore people as their economic pressures mount.

Adding to the vocal critique, BJD leader Pratap Jena highlighted the stark contrast between current price instability and the stable tenure of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Jena called for urgent intervention to address the pressing price hike issues or face an intensified grassroots movement, reflecting the deep-seated discontent among Odisha's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)