Left Menu

Global Concerns: Elon Musk's Political Influences Abroad

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed concerns over Elon Musk's involvement in political matters outside the U.S. Musk recently supported a German party and commented on British politics, raising issues about foreign influence. The German government also criticized Musk's political activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:36 IST
Global Concerns: Elon Musk's Political Influences Abroad
Elon Musk

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, expressed concern on Monday about billionaire Elon Musk's involvement in political matters outside of the United States.

Musk, known as a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recently endorsed a German anti-immigration political party and commented on British politics. Stoere remarked to Norwegian broadcaster NRK on the potential repercussions of Musk's actions, emphasizing the significant influence his social media presence and financial power could have on foreign political arenas.

The German government also criticized Musk, accusing him of trying to manipulate Germany's upcoming elections. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck labeled Musk's backing of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a strategic move to weaken Europe's regulatory capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025