Global Concerns: Elon Musk's Political Influences Abroad

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, expressed concern on Monday about billionaire Elon Musk's involvement in political matters outside of the United States.

Musk, known as a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recently endorsed a German anti-immigration political party and commented on British politics. Stoere remarked to Norwegian broadcaster NRK on the potential repercussions of Musk's actions, emphasizing the significant influence his social media presence and financial power could have on foreign political arenas.

The German government also criticized Musk, accusing him of trying to manipulate Germany's upcoming elections. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck labeled Musk's backing of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a strategic move to weaken Europe's regulatory capabilities.

