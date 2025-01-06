Left Menu

BRS vs Telangana Congress: A Battle Over Farmer Support Schemes

BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's administration for allegedly filing fake cases against BRS leaders. She accused the Congress government of breaking promises to farmers by reducing Rythu Bandhu benefits. Protests are underway as BRS demands restored financial aid for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:54 IST
BRS vs Telangana Congress: A Battle Over Farmer Support Schemes
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, accusing it of filing fabricated cases against the party's Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR). Kavitha condemned the government's tactics, describing them as retaliatory measures against those who advocate for public welfare. "We are undeterred by these false charges," she asserted.

Highlighting the Congress government's allegedly unfulfilled commitments, she pinpointed the reduction in Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits from Rs 15,000 to Rs 12,000, a move she claims has misled farmers. "Our fight for people's rights is unwavering," she promised, calling out Congress for breaking its promises on farmer welfare.

In response to the government's actions, BRS supporters are organizing extensive protests statewide, which Kavitha says are being met with intimidation through wrongful cases. She declared, "The Congress government cannot evade accountability at the ballot." Meanwhile, BRS's KTR accused the government of reneging on financial commitments to farmers, demanding a return to the Rs 15,000 per acre assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025