BRS vs Telangana Congress: A Battle Over Farmer Support Schemes

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, accusing it of filing fabricated cases against the party's Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR). Kavitha condemned the government's tactics, describing them as retaliatory measures against those who advocate for public welfare. "We are undeterred by these false charges," she asserted.

Highlighting the Congress government's allegedly unfulfilled commitments, she pinpointed the reduction in Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits from Rs 15,000 to Rs 12,000, a move she claims has misled farmers. "Our fight for people's rights is unwavering," she promised, calling out Congress for breaking its promises on farmer welfare.

In response to the government's actions, BRS supporters are organizing extensive protests statewide, which Kavitha says are being met with intimidation through wrongful cases. She declared, "The Congress government cannot evade accountability at the ballot." Meanwhile, BRS's KTR accused the government of reneging on financial commitments to farmers, demanding a return to the Rs 15,000 per acre assistance.

