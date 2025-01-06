South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Fight to Detain Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic escalation, South Korea's anti-corruption agency and the police are locked in a tense standoff as they pursue the detainment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon, embroiled in controversy following a martial law declaration, has resisted interrogation efforts, igniting a political and governance crisis that echoes through Seoul's institutions.

The legal impasse, underscored by competing warrants and fierce political maneuvers, raises pressing questions about authority, legitimacy, and the strength of South Korea's democratic foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)