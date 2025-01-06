Unprecedented Power Shift: Far Right's Political Gambit in Austria

In a development shaking Austria's political landscape, Austrian Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl met with the president amid burgeoning expectations of leading the nation's first far-right government since World War II.

After winning 28.8% in the elections, Kickl's bid for governance faced hurdles, as outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer, despite being given the mandate, couldn't form an alliance excluding the far right. Subsequently, negotiations for a coalition under Kickl began gaining traction.

Controversy surrounds the Freedom Party's agenda, which includes remigration policies, skepticism toward Western alliances, and opting out of international defense initiatives. Still, with no viable alternatives, the path toward a far-right-led Austria seems increasingly likely.

