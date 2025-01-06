Left Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Imminent Action Against YPG

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that the eradication of the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria is imminent. He stated that Turkey would not support any policies that allow YPG's presence, emphasizing Turkey's ability to counter regional plots, during a press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:15 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Imminent Action Against YPG
Hakan Fidan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on Monday that the eradication of the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria is an impending event. He said Ankara would not support any policy enabling the YPG to maintain a foothold in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Fidan emphasized Turkey's position of strength and capability in identifying and disrupting any plots in the region.

The announcement underscores the ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical dynamics involving Turkey and the YPG in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025