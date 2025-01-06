Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Imminent Action Against YPG

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on Monday that the eradication of the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria is an impending event. He said Ankara would not support any policy enabling the YPG to maintain a foothold in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Fidan emphasized Turkey's position of strength and capability in identifying and disrupting any plots in the region.

The announcement underscores the ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical dynamics involving Turkey and the YPG in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)