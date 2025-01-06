Left Menu

Biden's Offshore Ban and Trump's Legislative Push Amid Capitol Memories

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to halt offshore oil and gas development, challenging future reversals by President-elect Donald Trump, who aims to facilitate energy production. Concurrently, Trump pushes for legislative unity among Republicans for an expansive bill and considers clemency for Jan. 6 defendants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:29 IST
Biden's Offshore Ban and Trump's Legislative Push Amid Capitol Memories
Biden

President Joe Biden has announced a sweeping ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling across the U.S. coastlines. Using the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, Biden aims to shield millions of acres of federal waters from energy development, a move certain to complicate prospects for reversal under incoming President-elect Donald Trump.

In response, Donald Trump is urging Congressional Republicans to consolidate his top priorities—such as cutting taxes and bolstering border security—into a single, extensive piece of legislation. This strategic push reflects his broader agenda focused on domestic growth and economic sovereignty, partially financed by increased import tariffs.

Coinciding with the pivotal four-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, Trump maintains his intent to provide clemency to certain defendants involved in the January 6 attack. Speculation surrounds how many among the charged will receive pardons once Trump formally assumes the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025