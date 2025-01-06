Biden's Offshore Ban and Trump's Legislative Push Amid Capitol Memories

President Joe Biden has announced a sweeping ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling across the U.S. coastlines. Using the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, Biden aims to shield millions of acres of federal waters from energy development, a move certain to complicate prospects for reversal under incoming President-elect Donald Trump.

In response, Donald Trump is urging Congressional Republicans to consolidate his top priorities—such as cutting taxes and bolstering border security—into a single, extensive piece of legislation. This strategic push reflects his broader agenda focused on domestic growth and economic sovereignty, partially financed by increased import tariffs.

Coinciding with the pivotal four-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, Trump maintains his intent to provide clemency to certain defendants involved in the January 6 attack. Speculation surrounds how many among the charged will receive pardons once Trump formally assumes the presidency.

