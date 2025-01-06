Left Menu

Austria's Political Shift: Freedom Party Takes Center Stage

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has tasked the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) leader with forming a coalition government, following the collapse of a centrist-led effort. This decision marks a significant shift for Van der Bellen, who has historically opposed the FPO. Coalition talks with the conservative People's Party are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:32 IST
Austria's Political Shift: Freedom Party Takes Center Stage

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has taken a significant step by asking the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) to form a coalition government. This decision follows a failed attempt by centrists to establish a government without the FPO.

The FPO's victory in last September's parliamentary election, with 29% of the vote, pushes the eurosceptic and Russia-friendly party into the spotlight. Van der Bellen, a known critic of the FPO, now sees fewer options after the collapse of centrist coalition talks.

Coalition discussions will begin with the conservative People's Party (OVP), with a potential government formation on the horizon. Should talks falter, a snap election looms, as polls indicate rising FPO support. Fiscal matters and defense differences mark key challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025