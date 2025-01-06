Austria's Political Shift: Freedom Party Takes Center Stage

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has taken a significant step by asking the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) to form a coalition government. This decision follows a failed attempt by centrists to establish a government without the FPO.

The FPO's victory in last September's parliamentary election, with 29% of the vote, pushes the eurosceptic and Russia-friendly party into the spotlight. Van der Bellen, a known critic of the FPO, now sees fewer options after the collapse of centrist coalition talks.

Coalition discussions will begin with the conservative People's Party (OVP), with a potential government formation on the horizon. Should talks falter, a snap election looms, as polls indicate rising FPO support. Fiscal matters and defense differences mark key challenges ahead.

