Biden's Bold Ban: Safeguarding U.S. Coastlines from Offshore Drilling
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a ban on new offshore oil and gas development along most U.S. coastlines using the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. This move, primarily symbolic, is aligned with his climate change efforts and aims to protect federal waters and achieve conservation goals.
In a decisive environmental move, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a ban on new offshore oil and gas development across most U.S. coastlines. This action is part of his strategy to combat climate change and expand conservation efforts, leveraging powers under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.
Mainly symbolic, the ban impacts regions with no significant drilling prospects, covering portions of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and other U.S. waters. The initiative reflects Biden's goal to preserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, citing environmental risks outweighing potential benefits in the affected zones.
While this decision has faced criticism from an oil and gas industry seeking to overturn it, environmental groups celebrate the protection of coastal communities. The move represents a complex battleground for U.S. energy policy, especially as President-elect Trump vows to challenge and reverse these constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lara Trump Steps Back from Senate Bid Amid Speculation
Trump's Bold Claims on Panama Canal Control: Diplomatic Tensions Rise
World News Highlights: Cyclone Chido's Toll Rises, Trump Targets Panama Canal, and More
Stephen Miran to Lead Economic Advisers Under Trump
Trump Threatens U.S. Control Over Panama Canal Amid Fee Dispute