Left Menu

Biden's Bold Ban: Safeguarding U.S. Coastlines from Offshore Drilling

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a ban on new offshore oil and gas development along most U.S. coastlines using the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. This move, primarily symbolic, is aligned with his climate change efforts and aims to protect federal waters and achieve conservation goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:58 IST
Biden's Bold Ban: Safeguarding U.S. Coastlines from Offshore Drilling

In a decisive environmental move, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a ban on new offshore oil and gas development across most U.S. coastlines. This action is part of his strategy to combat climate change and expand conservation efforts, leveraging powers under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Mainly symbolic, the ban impacts regions with no significant drilling prospects, covering portions of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and other U.S. waters. The initiative reflects Biden's goal to preserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, citing environmental risks outweighing potential benefits in the affected zones.

While this decision has faced criticism from an oil and gas industry seeking to overturn it, environmental groups celebrate the protection of coastal communities. The move represents a complex battleground for U.S. energy policy, especially as President-elect Trump vows to challenge and reverse these constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025