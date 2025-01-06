Biden's Bold Ban: Safeguarding U.S. Coastlines from Offshore Drilling

In a decisive environmental move, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a ban on new offshore oil and gas development across most U.S. coastlines. This action is part of his strategy to combat climate change and expand conservation efforts, leveraging powers under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Mainly symbolic, the ban impacts regions with no significant drilling prospects, covering portions of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and other U.S. waters. The initiative reflects Biden's goal to preserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, citing environmental risks outweighing potential benefits in the affected zones.

While this decision has faced criticism from an oil and gas industry seeking to overturn it, environmental groups celebrate the protection of coastal communities. The move represents a complex battleground for U.S. energy policy, especially as President-elect Trump vows to challenge and reverse these constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)