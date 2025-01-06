Aam Aadmi Party Leader's Dramatic Act of Contrition Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic public display of contrition, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia flogged himself at a rally in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday. Italia, expressing his frustration over what he views as systemic injustice under BJP rule, took a belt to himself in front of shocked supporters.

The incident followed Italia's lament over various unresolved crimes in Gujarat, including recent cases of corruption and violence. His act served as a call to action, urging citizens to awaken from complacency and fight back against alleged political and bureaucratic corruption.

This was not the first act of self-punishment in Indian politics. Italia's demonstration mirrored a similar protest by Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai, highlighting a growing trend of dramatic political gestures aimed at spotlighting pressing social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)