BJP-AAP Showdown: 'Sheesh Mahal' Saga Sparks Election Heat
The BJP has accused AAP of a significant scandal involving the reconstruction of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, alleging costs have soared. AAP defended itself by spotlighting expenses on the Prime Minister's residence, as election tensions rise in Delhi.
The BJP has intensified its allegations against AAP concerning a large-scale scandal involving the reconstruction of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official bungalow. They claim the project costs were severely underestimated, warning that the actual expenses could reach up to Rs 75-80 crore.
AAP has countered these allegations by pointing to the high expenditure on the Prime Minister's residence and aircraft. The exchange comes as political tensions rise ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections expected next month.
The scandal, centered around the 'Sheesh Mahal,' a lavish residential project, has become a contentious issue, with BJP calling for transparency in governmental expenditures, while AAP suggests parallel scrutiny into the Prime Minister's official expenditures.
