Justin Trudeau Steps Down: A Political Legacy in Question

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday amidst growing dissatisfaction over his leadership. The unexpected departure of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has exacerbated internal conflicts within the Liberal Party, marking a tumultuous period for the government.

Trudeau admitted that internal struggles made it clear he could not lead in the next elections, yet he will remain prime minister until a new leader is elected. The Liberal Party now faces a potential no-confidence vote from opposition parties and is gearing up for a leadership race before possible spring elections.

Trudeau's tenure saw a mix of achievements and controversies. Known for his liberal policies, he faced criticism over the rising cost of living and immigration issues, alongside international challenges posed by US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats. Despite plans for a fourth term, recent polling reflected dwindling support, compelling Trudeau to step down.

(With inputs from agencies.)