Trudeau Steps Down Amidst Political Turmoil

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday amid escalating dissatisfaction with his leadership. This decision follows internal strife evidenced by the sudden resignation of his finance minister, signaling turbulence within his administration.

Trudeau emphasized that it had become evident he could no longer lead during the next elections due to internal battles. He vowed to remain in office until a new leader for the Liberal Party is chosen.

Trudeau's resignation comes at a challenging time for Canada, especially with the US planning tariffs on Canadian goods. His resignation is seen as an effort to preserve the best interests of Canadian citizens and uphold democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)