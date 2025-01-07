A Peaceful Transfer: Trump Secures Victory Amid Historic Certification
The U.S. Congress certified Donald Trump's election victory in a seamless ceremony led by Kamala Harris, contrasting with the chaos of Trump's 2020 defeat. This certification process underscored the significance of a peaceful transfer of power, amidst heightened security and a Republican-controlled Senate.
The United States Congress has officially certified Donald Trump's electoral victory in a historic session overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris. The event marks the peaceful transfer of power and stands in stark contrast to the chaos that erupted four years ago during Trump's challenge of his electoral loss.
Despite Trump's ongoing false claims of fraud from the 2020 election, Harris presided over the session with composure, affirming the democratic process even amid personal defeat. As she handed over the certificates confirming the electoral results, Harris emphasized the importance of protecting democratic values.
Security was tight at the Capitol, with heightened measures in place given the memories of the violent January 6 insurrection. Uniformed officers and reinforced barricades ensured that this year's proceedings reflected a commitment to democracy and law enforcement. Trump's victory grants him Republican control of the Senate, poised to support his agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
