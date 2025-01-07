Trudeau Steps Down: End of an Era for U.S.-Canada Relations
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plan to step down after nine years in office. The White House acknowledged Trudeau as a 'stalwart friend' and praised his partnership. The decision follows pressure due to his party's poor polling results. Relations with U.S. leaders varied over his tenure.
In a major political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down in the coming months after nine years of leadership. The White House expressed gratitude for Trudeau's collaboration and termed him a 'stalwart friend' of the United States.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Prime Minister Trudeau's significant partnership, highlighting joint efforts on a broad spectrum of issues, including defending North America from modern geopolitical threats.
Trudeau's decision comes amid pressure from lawmakers, triggered by the Liberal Party's dismal pre-election polling. During his tenure, Trudeau maintained positive relations with U.S. Democratic leaders, but faced tensions with Republican President-elect Donald Trump, especially during the renegotiation of a major trilateral trade agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India
Slovak Prime Minister Rejects Compensation in Russian Gas Transit Dispute
Odisha Chief Minister Meets Prime Minister: Key Discussions on State Developments
Aisake Eke Elected New Prime Minister of Tonga Amid Political Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin on birth centenary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.