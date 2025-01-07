Trudeau Steps Down: End of an Era for U.S.-Canada Relations

In a major political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down in the coming months after nine years of leadership. The White House expressed gratitude for Trudeau's collaboration and termed him a 'stalwart friend' of the United States.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Prime Minister Trudeau's significant partnership, highlighting joint efforts on a broad spectrum of issues, including defending North America from modern geopolitical threats.

Trudeau's decision comes amid pressure from lawmakers, triggered by the Liberal Party's dismal pre-election polling. During his tenure, Trudeau maintained positive relations with U.S. Democratic leaders, but faced tensions with Republican President-elect Donald Trump, especially during the renegotiation of a major trilateral trade agreement.

