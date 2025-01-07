Trump's Envoy Delays Key Ukraine Trip

Donald Trump's future Ukraine envoy, Retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, has delayed a significant visit to Kyiv and other European capitals. Originally planned for early January, the fact-finding trip will now occur post-inauguration, sources with knowledge of the situation reported.

Kellogg, ready to serve as Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, had scheduled meetings with Ukrainian leaders and officials from other European cities, like Rome and Paris. However, the mission, which would mark incoming Trump officials' first visit to Kyiv since the election, has been postponed.

Without a specified new date, the delay occurs amidst Trump's claims of resolving the Ukraine conflict swiftly upon assuming office. While this goal continues to be crucial, neither Kellogg nor the Ukrainian embassy in Washington commented on the trip's deferment.

