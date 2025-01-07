Trudeau Steps Down Amid Liberal Party Unrest
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to resign after leading Canada for nine years, amid mounting pressure from his Liberal Party following poor pre-election poll results. He will remain in position until a new leader is chosen, with anticipated elections postponed until at least May.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after a tenure of nine years, has announced his intention to step down under pressure from legislators concerned about the Liberal Party's sagging pre-election poll performance. A press conference revealed that Trudeau will maintain his role until a new leader is elected in the forthcoming months.
Trudeau expressed his inability to prioritize external election battles due to internal struggles within the party. In conjunction with his announcement, parliament is to remain prorogued until March 24, rendering an election unlikely until May. The Liberal Party faces significant opposition, as voters express discontent with rising costs and housing shortages.
Despite past successes, Trudeau's popularity has dwindled, exacerbated by the resignation of his finance minister who critiqued his leadership. The upcoming leadership race will decide Trudeau's successor, who will lead the party into the next electoral contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
