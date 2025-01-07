Left Menu

Trudeau Steps Down Amid Liberal Party Unrest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to resign after leading Canada for nine years, amid mounting pressure from his Liberal Party following poor pre-election poll results. He will remain in position until a new leader is chosen, with anticipated elections postponed until at least May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 03:44 IST
Trudeau Steps Down Amid Liberal Party Unrest
Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after a tenure of nine years, has announced his intention to step down under pressure from legislators concerned about the Liberal Party's sagging pre-election poll performance. A press conference revealed that Trudeau will maintain his role until a new leader is elected in the forthcoming months.

Trudeau expressed his inability to prioritize external election battles due to internal struggles within the party. In conjunction with his announcement, parliament is to remain prorogued until March 24, rendering an election unlikely until May. The Liberal Party faces significant opposition, as voters express discontent with rising costs and housing shortages.

Despite past successes, Trudeau's popularity has dwindled, exacerbated by the resignation of his finance minister who critiqued his leadership. The upcoming leadership race will decide Trudeau's successor, who will lead the party into the next electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025