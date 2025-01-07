Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel are disputing President Biden's block on their merger, arguing it violated due process. They hope the lawsuit will buy time to negotiate with Trump. Despite legal challenges, they aim to extend negotiations past Biden's term, potentially reversing the deal's blockage.
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel's legal battle against President Biden's decision to halt their $14.9 billion merger could face significant hurdles in court. Despite the likelihood of failure, the lawsuit might buy them time to negotiate with incoming President Donald Trump.
The companies claim Biden violated their constitutional rights by blocking the merger through a national security review they deem unfairly influenced. The lawsuit represents an opportunity to extend discussions beyond Biden's tenure, hoping Trump might reverse the opposition.
Legal experts acknowledge the lawsuit could struggle, noting courts' deference to executive national security decisions. However, there remains a chance Trump's historical unpredictability might offer the companies a renewed opportunity to secure the deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
