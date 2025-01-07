Left Menu

Delhi Poll Dates Bring BJP's Fierce Rally Against AAP

As Delhi awaits the announcement of assembly poll dates, BJP candidates intensify criticism of the ruling AAP, emphasizing a shift under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Key figures like Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri spotlight AAP's vulnerabilities and predict BJP's triumph in the upcoming elections.

BJP candidates Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the Election Commission poised to announce crucial poll dates for the Delhi assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates have intensified their onslaught on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the New Delhi assembly constituency, BJP's Parvesh Verma, facing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasized the festival of democracy returning to Delhi. "I congratulate Delhi's people on this democratic occasion," Verma stated to ANI, urging widespread participation for governance improvement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

At the Kalkaji constituency, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, competing with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, lamented what he termed the inevitable disillusionment with the AAP. "The people of Delhi want to promptly end the 'AAP-da'," he asserted, accusing the party of perpetually playing the victim card when facing exposure. Expressing unwavering confidence, BJP candidate Khushiram Chunar from Ambedkar Nagar declared victory inevitable. "We are winning and plan to complete pending developmental projects," Chunar conveyed to ANI, forecasting a decisive BJP win driven by a strong public wave in their favor.

Echoing these sentiments, Ashish Sood, BJP candidate from Janakpuri, credited the central leadership for his nomination against what he described as Janakpuri's 'AAPda'. Sood pointed to civic issues such as dirty water and sewers as the electoral battleground, asserting, "This election shapes Delhi's future." As the Election Commission readies the poll date announcement, the BJP is determined its time-sensitive candidate nominations will give them ample opportunity to engage with the electorate, anticipating ending AAP's dominance. It's noteworthy that AAP secured 62 of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the BJP won eight seats.

