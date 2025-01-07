Left Menu

Election Rift: AAP and Congress Clash Sparks Concerns of BJP Benefit

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about the AAP-Congress feud benefiting BJP in the Delhi elections. He criticized the alliance's internal strife and urged a unified stand against BJP. Raut condemned Congress for labeling Kejriwal as 'deshdrohi' and emphasized the need for alliance unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut voiced concern on Tuesday over the ongoing rift between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, asserting that the discord may inadvertently aid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Raut emphasized the need for a consolidated opposition against BJP's policies, both in Delhi and nationally.

Raut criticized the two parties, both members of the INDIA bloc, for engaging in public disputes, highlighting that such behavior could raise questions during the next Lok Sabha elections. He expressed mistrust over Congress labeling former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as a 'deshdrohi', noting it mirrors BJP's strategies against Congress, which he deemed inappropriate for allies.

In contrast, Congress leader Alka Lamba pointed to anti-incumbency sentiments against the central and AAP governments in Delhi. She expressed optimism about Congress' prospects in the coming elections and critiqued BJP's reliance on PM Modi for electioneering. The Election Commission is set to announce the Delhi legislative assembly election schedule shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

