A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, unveiled the party's campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' on Tuesday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The much-anticipated election schedule is expected to be announced later today by the Election Commission.

The 3:29-minute song showcases AAP's accomplishments during its governance and appeals to voters by promising continuity in leadership. Kejriwal, taking a light-hearted jab at political rivals, remarked that even BJP leaders might enjoy and dance to the catchy tune in private.

In an effort to strengthen their position in the national capital, AAP has already declared candidates for all 70 constituencies, as they aim to secure a third consecutive term in office.

