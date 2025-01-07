Left Menu

A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal released AAP's campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' ahead of the Delhi elections. The song underscores AAP's achievements and seeks voter support for continuity. The party has already named candidates for all constituencies, aiming for a third term in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:07 IST
A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, unveiled the party's campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' on Tuesday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The much-anticipated election schedule is expected to be announced later today by the Election Commission.

The 3:29-minute song showcases AAP's accomplishments during its governance and appeals to voters by promising continuity in leadership. Kejriwal, taking a light-hearted jab at political rivals, remarked that even BJP leaders might enjoy and dance to the catchy tune in private.

In an effort to strengthen their position in the national capital, AAP has already declared candidates for all 70 constituencies, as they aim to secure a third consecutive term in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025