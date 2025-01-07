A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal released AAP's campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' ahead of the Delhi elections. The song underscores AAP's achievements and seeks voter support for continuity. The party has already named candidates for all constituencies, aiming for a third term in office.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, unveiled the party's campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' on Tuesday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The much-anticipated election schedule is expected to be announced later today by the Election Commission.
The 3:29-minute song showcases AAP's accomplishments during its governance and appeals to voters by promising continuity in leadership. Kejriwal, taking a light-hearted jab at political rivals, remarked that even BJP leaders might enjoy and dance to the catchy tune in private.
In an effort to strengthen their position in the national capital, AAP has already declared candidates for all 70 constituencies, as they aim to secure a third consecutive term in office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Innovative Governance Reforms and Sustainability Initiatives
A Political Showdown: Civic Battles and Governance Tensions in Delhi
BJP Minority Front Honors Vajpayee: Celebrating Good Governance
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder' Governance
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Architect of Coalition Politics and Good Governance