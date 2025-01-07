Biden Blocks Nippon Steel Deal Amid Diplomatic Balancing Act

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Joe Biden has blocked Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid to acquire U.S. Steel, casting a shadow over Secretary of State Antony Blinken's farewell visit to Japan to uphold the strategic ties.

Despite the controversial nature of Biden's decision, which has prompted Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel to file a lawsuit claiming constitutional violations, the broader U.S.-Japan alliance remains steady due to shared security concerns over China's military expansion.

Amid potential political transitions, Blinken met with Japanese officials to reaffirm the longstanding U.S.-Japan partnership and emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea in countering regional threats.

