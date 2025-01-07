Left Menu

Syrian Foreign Minister Calls for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani emphasized the need for the full lifting of U.S. sanctions, which he says severely hinder Syria's recovery. Speaking alongside Jordan's Foreign Minister, Shibani described the recent easing of some sanctions as a preliminary step towards their complete removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:30 IST
During a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani made a strong appeal for the complete lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria.

Al-Shibani criticized the current sanctions as major obstacles to the country's economic recovery, stating that their removal is crucial for progress.

He acknowledged the recent easing of sanctions by the U.S. as a positive first step but stressed that only full removal would alleviate Syria's challenges.

