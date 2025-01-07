Left Menu

BJP's Vision for 'Viksit Delhi' Gains Momentum Ahead of Elections

BJP President J P Nadda welcomed the Delhi Assembly poll schedule and urged citizens to elect a government that will drive progress. The Election Commission announced polls for February 5 with results on February 8. Nadda emphasized the BJP's commitment to Delhi's development and 'antyodaya' principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:40 IST
  • India

BJP President J P Nadda has expressed his welcome towards the announcement of the Delhi Assembly election schedule, urging voters to choose a government geared toward progress and development.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission declared that the Delhi polls will take place on February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8. Nadda emphasized the BJP's dedication to advancing Delhi's development, citing the party's commitment to 'antyodaya', the principle of uplifting those at society's bottom tier.

Nadda appealed to the populace to back a government focused on enhancing living standards, combating corruption, minimizing pollution, and providing quality services. He stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the BJP aims to ensure Delhi's comprehensive growth, bringing the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

