Trudeau's Unexpected Resignation: Canada Faces Political Shifts Amid US Tensions

In a surprising political move, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation. The decision follows a dwindling support base both internally within his party and across the nation.

Trudeau, who intends to remain in his position until a new leader is chosen, leaves his Liberal Party searching for leadership as the country prepares for an election and faces economic threats from the US administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

Prominent candidates for Canada's leadership include former Bank of Canada head Mark Carney and former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, though both face distinct challenges in seeking the premiership.

(With inputs from agencies.)