Left Menu

Congress Strategizes SC/ST Convention Amid Leadership Speculations

Congress party is gathering SC/ST ministers and leaders for a crucial meeting led by G Parameshwara, focusing on community consolidation and upcoming events. The meeting gains significance amidst speculations of a leadership change after the state budget and seeks to further solidify AHINDA community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:45 IST
Congress Strategizes SC/ST Convention Amid Leadership Speculations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, the Congress party is convening a meeting of SC/ST ministers and leaders, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to discuss the consolidation of community support. This event, planned for Wednesday evening, follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent dinner with Dalit Cabinet colleagues.

The timing of this gathering has sparked speculation about a potential leadership change after the state budget, with some party members expressing the view that Siddaramaiah should retain his position. The meeting will focus on organizing an SC/ST convention and sustaining the community's alignment with the Congress party for the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Reports suggest internal discussions, devoid of political motives, occurred during the January 2 meeting which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended. Amidst these developments, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, a potential chief ministerial candidate, has distanced himself, stating unawareness of these meetings due to his recent absence abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025