Congress Strategizes SC/ST Convention Amid Leadership Speculations

In a significant political maneuver, the Congress party is convening a meeting of SC/ST ministers and leaders, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to discuss the consolidation of community support. This event, planned for Wednesday evening, follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent dinner with Dalit Cabinet colleagues.

The timing of this gathering has sparked speculation about a potential leadership change after the state budget, with some party members expressing the view that Siddaramaiah should retain his position. The meeting will focus on organizing an SC/ST convention and sustaining the community's alignment with the Congress party for the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Reports suggest internal discussions, devoid of political motives, occurred during the January 2 meeting which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended. Amidst these developments, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, a potential chief ministerial candidate, has distanced himself, stating unawareness of these meetings due to his recent absence abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)