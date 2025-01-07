Delhi Votes Scheduled for February 5, Counting on February 8

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday that the Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, following which counting will be conducted on February 8. This announcement comes amidst discussions regarding electoral roll integrity.

Kumar dismissed allegations of manipulation within the electoral roll, affirming no deletions occur without due diligence, which includes thorough documentation and verification, alongside offering individuals the chance for representation.

As Delhi readies itself for polling, all eyes are on the Chief Election Commissioner's assurances guarding the transparency and fairness of the electoral roll process.

(With inputs from agencies.)