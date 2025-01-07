Left Menu

Delhi Votes Scheduled for February 5, Counting on February 8

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has announced that Delhi's assembly elections will take place on February 5, with votes being counted on February 8. Allegations of electroal roll manipulation were refuted with assurances that deletions follow necessary procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:01 IST
Delhi Votes Scheduled for February 5, Counting on February 8
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday that the Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, following which counting will be conducted on February 8. This announcement comes amidst discussions regarding electoral roll integrity.

Kumar dismissed allegations of manipulation within the electoral roll, affirming no deletions occur without due diligence, which includes thorough documentation and verification, alongside offering individuals the chance for representation.

As Delhi readies itself for polling, all eyes are on the Chief Election Commissioner's assurances guarding the transparency and fairness of the electoral roll process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025