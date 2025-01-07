Rostin Behnam: Departure from CFTC Ahead of Trump Era

Rostin Behnam, the Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has announced that he will step down on the day of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. This decision marks a significant shift at the regulatory agency as Trump prepares to install a successor who aligns with his deregulatory ethos.

The potential candidates for Behnam's replacement are Republican CFTC commissioners Summer Mersinger or Caroline Pham, with a permanent chair requiring Senate confirmation. Under Behnam's leadership, the CFTC's approach to the cryptocurrency industry was notably less stringent than that of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A significant moment in Behnam's tenure was the substantial penalty imposed on Binance for anti-money laundering violations, illustrating the CFTC's authority in the crypto space. In other measures, Behnam supported advancements in climate-related derivatives, reflecting his dedication to environmental market risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)