Left Menu

Rostin Behnam: Departure from CFTC Ahead of Trump Era

Rostin Behnam, Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, plans to step down on the same day Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president. This creates an opportunity for Trump to appoint a successor aligned with his deregulatory views, likely one among the agency’s Republican CFTC commissioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:23 IST
Rostin Behnam: Departure from CFTC Ahead of Trump Era

Rostin Behnam, the Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has announced that he will step down on the day of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. This decision marks a significant shift at the regulatory agency as Trump prepares to install a successor who aligns with his deregulatory ethos.

The potential candidates for Behnam's replacement are Republican CFTC commissioners Summer Mersinger or Caroline Pham, with a permanent chair requiring Senate confirmation. Under Behnam's leadership, the CFTC's approach to the cryptocurrency industry was notably less stringent than that of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A significant moment in Behnam's tenure was the substantial penalty imposed on Binance for anti-money laundering violations, illustrating the CFTC's authority in the crypto space. In other measures, Behnam supported advancements in climate-related derivatives, reflecting his dedication to environmental market risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025