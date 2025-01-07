Trump's Envoy Visit to Kyiv: A Strategic Pause in US-Ukraine Relations
A planned trip to Kyiv by Donald Trump's envoy has been delayed, signaling uncertainty in US-Ukraine relations amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian officials aim to influence Trump, whose election casts doubt on future military support against the larger Russian adversary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An important visit by Donald Trump's special envoy to Kyiv has been postponed but is set to be rescheduled, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Keith Kellogg, a key adviser to Trump, was slated to meet Ukrainian officials to discuss defense issues, highlighting the crucial nature of US-Ukraine relations amidst ongoing tensions.
With Trump's presidency starting soon, uncertainty looms over how the US will engage in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, impacting future military support strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Ukraine
- Russia
- envoy
- Kyiv
- US relations
- war
- election
- military support
- Kellogg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bethlehem's Silent Night: The Impact of War on Christmas Traditions
Ukraine Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone Attack
Surmount Logistics Rewards Employees with High-End Vehicles
IFC and NDR InvIT Launch India’s First Sustainability-Linked Bond for Warehousing Sector
TVS Emerald's Landmark Acquisition: A Step Towards Real Estate Dominance