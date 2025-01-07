Trump's Envoy Visit to Kyiv: A Strategic Pause in US-Ukraine Relations

An important visit by Donald Trump's special envoy to Kyiv has been postponed but is set to be rescheduled, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Keith Kellogg, a key adviser to Trump, was slated to meet Ukrainian officials to discuss defense issues, highlighting the crucial nature of US-Ukraine relations amidst ongoing tensions.

With Trump's presidency starting soon, uncertainty looms over how the US will engage in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, impacting future military support strategies.

