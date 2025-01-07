The Polarizing Legacy of Jean-Marie Le Pen: A Controversial Political Journey

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the notable founder of France's far-right National Front party, has died at the age of 96. Known for his outspoken views against immigration and multiculturalism, Le Pen was a divisive figure in French politics, earning both fervent followers and considerable disdain.

Throughout his career, Le Pen faced numerous legal challenges for his controversial statements, including Holocaust denial, leading to strained political relationships. Despite his marginalization from mainstream politics, Le Pen proved a significant force, famously reaching the second round of the 2002 presidential elections.

His daughter, Marine Le Pen, distanced herself from his extreme views, transforming the party into a formidable political entity. Jean-Marie Le Pen's storied career remains influential in shaping the far-right movement in France.

