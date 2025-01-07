Left Menu

Reviving Bonds: Maldives Defence Minister's Strategic Visit to India

The Maldives' Defence Minister, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, is visiting India to rebuild military ties. This visit aims to enhance cooperation after India withdrew personnel following a request from Maldives' pro-China President, Mohamed Muizzu. Discussions will focus on joint training and defence projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:35 IST
The Maldives' Defence Minister, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, is set to embark on a three-day visit to India, underscoring efforts to revitalize military ties between the two nations. This move follows a period of strained relations after India withdrew its military personnel from the Maldives, prompted by demands from the archipelago's pro-China leader, President Mohamed Muizzu.

During his stay, Maumoon will engage in comprehensive discussions with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The talks will cover various dimensions of bilateral defence cooperation, including collaborative training, exercises, and several defence initiatives aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Forces.

Maumoon's visit, part of a broader diplomatic engagement, signals a potential thaw in relations as both countries are pivotal players in securing the Indian Ocean Region. This strategic meeting follows the recent visit of Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel to India's capital, where he held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, further cementing the significance of the 'Neighbourhood First' policy in fostering regional stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

