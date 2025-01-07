Left Menu

High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S.-Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Talks

The Biden administration is negotiating with Afghanistan to exchange American detainees for a high-profile prisoner held in Guantanamo Bay. The talks involve three Americans held in Afghanistan and Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, an alleged al Qaeda operative. Discussions have been ongoing since July 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration is in high-stakes negotiations with Afghanistan, aiming to secure the release of three Americans detained since 2022. The detainees are reportedly being held in exchange for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a high-profile prisoner at Guantanamo Bay with alleged ties to al Qaeda.

Neither the White House nor the U.S. State Department has provided comments on the ongoing negotiations. Similarly, the Afghan Taliban has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the possible prisoner exchange. Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi are the Americans involved, captured under different circumstances in 2022.

The discussions have been under wraps since July, involving classified briefings to U.S. officials. This development coincides with the Biden administration's recent efforts to reduce the Guantanamo detainee count, sending 11 detainees to Oman as part of a broader plan to close the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

