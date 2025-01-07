Global Diplomatic and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Calendar

A detailed calendar of international diplomatic and economic activities presents a lineup of notable worldwide events occurring in January and February. This serves as a crucial resource for professionals tracking global affairs.

Key highlights include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visits to strategic allies in Japan and France, alongside international cultural gatherings like the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Additionally, significant political movements such as the Croatian Presidency Election and Ecuadorian National Assembly elections are spotlighted, providing insight into global political and economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)