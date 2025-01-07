Donald Trump Jr.'s Surprising Greenland Visit Amidst Territorial Talks

Donald Trump Jr. made an unexpected visit to Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, arriving on Tuesday aboard 'Trump Force One', his father's private plane. This trip comes shortly after President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his interest in the strategically resource-rich Arctic island.

The visit was entirely private, set to last four to five hours, with no official meetings on the agenda, according to local sources. In a recent podcast, Trump Jr. dismissed speculation about purchasing Greenland, humorously describing his trip as a 'very long personal day trip'.

Amidst ongoing debate over Greenland's status, Denmark, the island's autonomous governing nation, emphasizes respect for Greenlanders' sovereignty. Greenland's Prime Minister has further pushed for independence, highlighting tensions and the importance of diplomatic ties between Denmark and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)