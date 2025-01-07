Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit Amid U.S. Acquisition Talks

Donald Trump Jr. touched down in Nuuk, Greenland, on a private visit, just as President-elect Donald Trump reignited discussions about U.S. interests in the strategic, autonomous territory of Denmark.

Despite no scheduled official meetings, the visit comes amid Iceland's looming push for independence and the U.S.'s strategic aspirations given Greenland's geographic and resource importance.

Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen reinforced the importance of respecting Greenland's autonomy, as Trump Jr. explored the icy island, reframing the familial trip as a touristic endeavor.

