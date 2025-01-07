Trump's Unpredictable Stance on Panama and Greenland
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a Tuesday news conference, would not commit to avoiding military or economic coercion over interests in the Panama Canal and Greenland, citing the need for economic security.
In a recent news conference, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was questioned about his stance on the Panama Canal and Greenland. Notably, he did not rule out the use of military or economic measures.
When asked to assure the world that coercion would not be employed to gain leverage over these strategic areas, Trump was non-committal. 'I can't assure you on either of those two,' he stated.
Trump emphasized the importance of these regions, suggesting that they are vital for the United States' economic security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
