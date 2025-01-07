Left Menu

Trump's Unpredictable Stance on Panama and Greenland

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a Tuesday news conference, would not commit to avoiding military or economic coercion over interests in the Panama Canal and Greenland, citing the need for economic security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:45 IST
Trump's Unpredictable Stance on Panama and Greenland
Trump

In a recent news conference, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was questioned about his stance on the Panama Canal and Greenland. Notably, he did not rule out the use of military or economic measures.

When asked to assure the world that coercion would not be employed to gain leverage over these strategic areas, Trump was non-committal. 'I can't assure you on either of those two,' he stated.

Trump emphasized the importance of these regions, suggesting that they are vital for the United States' economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025