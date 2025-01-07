Trump's Bold International Moves: Panama Canal, Greenland, and NATO Defense Overhaul
President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at potentially using military or economic action to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. He emphasized U.S. economic security, proposed tariffs on Denmark for resisting Greenland's sale, and criticized NATO spending, advocating for a 5% defense GDP contribution from member nations.
President-elect Donald Trump suggested the potential use of military or economic force as part of efforts to regain control over the Panama Canal and to acquire Greenland from Denmark. In a press conference, Trump emphasized the necessity of these moves for American economic security.
Trump's expansionist vision includes integrating Canada into the U.S. while criticizing American financial commitments to its northern ally. He proposed tariffs on Denmark if Greenland remains off the table and vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, all part of his national security strategy.
On international defense contributions, Trump believes NATO members should increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, from the current target of 2%. Criticizing uneven contributions among NATO allies, his comments came amid heightened security at the ceremony to formalize his election victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
