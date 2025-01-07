Left Menu

Trump's Bold International Moves: Panama Canal, Greenland, and NATO Defense Overhaul

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at potentially using military or economic action to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. He emphasized U.S. economic security, proposed tariffs on Denmark for resisting Greenland's sale, and criticized NATO spending, advocating for a 5% defense GDP contribution from member nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:30 IST
Trump's Bold International Moves: Panama Canal, Greenland, and NATO Defense Overhaul
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump suggested the potential use of military or economic force as part of efforts to regain control over the Panama Canal and to acquire Greenland from Denmark. In a press conference, Trump emphasized the necessity of these moves for American economic security.

Trump's expansionist vision includes integrating Canada into the U.S. while criticizing American financial commitments to its northern ally. He proposed tariffs on Denmark if Greenland remains off the table and vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, all part of his national security strategy.

On international defense contributions, Trump believes NATO members should increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, from the current target of 2%. Criticizing uneven contributions among NATO allies, his comments came amid heightened security at the ceremony to formalize his election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025