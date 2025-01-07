Trump's Bold International Moves: Panama Canal, Greenland, and NATO Defense Overhaul

President-elect Donald Trump suggested the potential use of military or economic force as part of efforts to regain control over the Panama Canal and to acquire Greenland from Denmark. In a press conference, Trump emphasized the necessity of these moves for American economic security.

Trump's expansionist vision includes integrating Canada into the U.S. while criticizing American financial commitments to its northern ally. He proposed tariffs on Denmark if Greenland remains off the table and vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, all part of his national security strategy.

On international defense contributions, Trump believes NATO members should increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, from the current target of 2%. Criticizing uneven contributions among NATO allies, his comments came amid heightened security at the ceremony to formalize his election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)