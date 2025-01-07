U.S. Judge Halts Release of Trump Investigation Report

A United States judge has temporarily halted the release of a report by Special Counsel Jack Smith concerning investigations into President-elect Donald Trump, according to a court order made public on Tuesday.

The report was part of Smith's probe into Trump's handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon directed the Justice Department to hold off on releasing the report until a federal appeals court handles a related appeal from Trump's former co-defendants.

Trump's co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who face charges of obstructing the documents investigation, filed a motion late Monday to prevent the report's publication, citing potential interference in their ongoing legal case.

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing that releasing the document might interfere with the presidential transition. Trump's earlier cases, including obstruction of the 2020 election results, have been dropped.

Prosecutors have been asked by Trump's lawyers to refrain from moving forward with the report submission. Although Trump's team had recently previewed report drafts, suggesting an impending release, the final decision from Garland, who oversees all special counsel reports under Justice Department regulations, remains pending.

Judge Cannon, appointed by Trump, previously dismissed charges against him and his co-defendants in mid-2024, citing improper appointment of Special Counsel Smith. Prosecutors are currently appealing this decision specifically concerning Nauta and De Oliveira.

As the case develops, Nauta and De Oliveira continue their challenge in the appeals court to prevent the report's publication until a final ruling on Smith's appointment is determined. The timeline for this decision could extend for several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)