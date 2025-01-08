Kerala High Court Suspends Sentences in Periya Murder Case

The Kerala High Court suspended the sentences of four individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, involved in a politically charged murder case. The suspended five-year sentence had been handed to the accused for their role in the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district five years ago.

Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian reviewed the appeal against the conviction of former MLA K V Kunhiraman and others. The previous CBI court ruling had included life sentences for ten conspirators, highlighting the politically motivated nature of the murders.

The CBI investigation revealed the murders were a result of political rivalry. A charge sheet was filed in 2021 against 24 accused, leading to eight found guilty of murder and conspiracy, and six found guilty of aiding the crime. The case reflects longstanding tensions between CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala.

