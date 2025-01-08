Left Menu

Kerala High Court Suspends Sentences in Periya Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has suspended the five-year sentence of four individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, involved in the murder of two Youth Congress workers. Previously, 10 people were sentenced to life by a CBI court for the crime, which was politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:22 IST
Kerala High Court Suspends Sentences in Periya Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court suspended the sentences of four individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, involved in a politically charged murder case. The suspended five-year sentence had been handed to the accused for their role in the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district five years ago.

Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian reviewed the appeal against the conviction of former MLA K V Kunhiraman and others. The previous CBI court ruling had included life sentences for ten conspirators, highlighting the politically motivated nature of the murders.

The CBI investigation revealed the murders were a result of political rivalry. A charge sheet was filed in 2021 against 24 accused, leading to eight found guilty of murder and conspiracy, and six found guilty of aiding the crime. The case reflects longstanding tensions between CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025