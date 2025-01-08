Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Vows Justice in University Assault Case Amid Political Storm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pledges unwavering support to the victim of an alleged sexual assault at Anna University, highlighting swift action taken against the accused. Amidst political controversy, Stalin emphasizes his government's commitment to women's safety and criticizes opposition attempts to politicize the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:56 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vows Justice in University Assault Case Amid Political Storm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Pic: Tamil Nadu Assembly/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong stance on the recent alleged sexual assault case at Anna University, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured support for the victim, underlining the swift arrest of the accused. He reiterated the government's dedication to securing justice and criticized political attempts to exploit the incident.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu assembly, Stalin expressed his unwillingness to malign the university's name, recognizing its significant role. He condemned the assault, labeling it as cruel, and criticized certain political members for attempting to cast the government in a negative light.

Stalin firmly stated the government's sole aim is to achieve legal justice for the victim. He urged the opposition to submit any evidence to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) rather than engaging in politically motivated activities. Reaffirming commitment to women's safety, he dismissed claims that this incident reflects broader safety issues for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025