Tamil Nadu CM Vows Justice in University Assault Case Amid Political Storm

In a strong stance on the recent alleged sexual assault case at Anna University, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured support for the victim, underlining the swift arrest of the accused. He reiterated the government's dedication to securing justice and criticized political attempts to exploit the incident.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu assembly, Stalin expressed his unwillingness to malign the university's name, recognizing its significant role. He condemned the assault, labeling it as cruel, and criticized certain political members for attempting to cast the government in a negative light.

Stalin firmly stated the government's sole aim is to achieve legal justice for the victim. He urged the opposition to submit any evidence to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) rather than engaging in politically motivated activities. Reaffirming commitment to women's safety, he dismissed claims that this incident reflects broader safety issues for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)