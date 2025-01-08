Congress Proposes 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' for Free Health Insurance in Delhi

In a bid to strengthen its electoral prospects in Delhi, the Congress party has unveiled a proposed 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' which promises free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for residents if the party wins power.

Senior leader Ashok Gehlot emphasized the program's potential to be transformative, citing its previous success in Rajasthan under the name 'Chiranjeevi Scheme.' Gehlot asserted that the initiative underscores Congress's commitment to providing critical healthcare access to the public.

The announcement, featuring the slogan 'Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori,' reflects Congress's dedication to prioritizing essential services. Meanwhile, Congress has also introduced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' offering financial support to women, ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)