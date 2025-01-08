Left Menu

CTI Gathers Traders for Key Mahapanchayat Ahead of Delhi Elections

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) is organizing a Mahapanchayat next week in Delhi, bringing together over 500 market and industry associations. The meeting aims to address issues facing traders and entrepreneurs, such as licensing and infrastructure, before the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), being a pivotal organization for traders and entrepreneurs, is set to convene a significant Mahapanchayat next week. This gathering will see participation from more than 500 market and industry associations, according to a statement from CTI.

This Mahapanchayat will include representatives of business organizations and notable entrepreneurs from industrial areas. CTI's Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal have emphasized the need to address various issues faced by businessmen and entrepreneurs, which will take center stage at the meeting scheduled for the Constitution Club of India.

Delhi's 56 industrial areas each grapple with unique challenges, including freehold disputes, circle rate discrepancies, and concerns over factory licenses. The Mahapanchayat aims to discuss these hurdles, along with fire NOC, infrastructure, and electricity expenses. Additionally, market associations, hospitality sectors, and women entrepreneurs will voice their distinct challenges.

CTI's General Secretary Gurmeet Arora and Vice President Deepak Garg assure that none of the political parties have been invited, underlining the Mahapanchayat's independent stance. The meeting concludes with plans to elevate traders' concerns to political parties, ensuring they are addressed in the run-up to the elections scheduled for February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

