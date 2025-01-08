Spanish PM Criticizes Elon Musk for Undermining Democracy
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused Elon Musk of meddling in European politics and challenging democracy. Sanchez claims Musk incites hatred and aligns with far-right ideologies. The comments come as Musk is set to assume an advisory role under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched a critique against billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday, asserting that Musk is meddling in European politics and undermining democratic values.
At an event in Madrid marking the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco's death, Sanchez accused the 'international far-right,' led by Musk, of attacking Spanish institutions, inciting hatred, and supporting neo-Nazism in Germany. Although Sanchez did not name Musk directly, his message was clear.
Musk, who is due to begin an advisory role with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, stirred controversy by commenting on social media about an article discussing rape convictions by foreigners in Catalonia. Sanchez remarked on the fragility of democracy, stating it's under existential threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
