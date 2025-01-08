Delhi Polls: BJP Eyes Comeback Amid Triangular Battle
With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, BJP exudes confidence in forming a government, facing triangular contests against AAP and Congress. Key BJP figures plan candidate discussions. The polls are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8. AAP targets a third term while BJP amps its campaign strategy.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 8. Meghwal criticized Kejriwal, highlighting a mismatch between his promises and actions, and banking on this sentiment to favor BJP.
The BJP's Central Election Committee is set to meet shortly to finalize their candidates for the Delhi polls. The meeting will include key figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and others, who will strategize on the remaining candidate slots.
In recent developments, the BJP has released its initial list of 29 candidates, setting up multi-cornered battles in several constituencies. The party's heavyweights are contesting crucial seats, aiming to topple AAP's dominance. The single-phase election will be held on February 5, with results announced by February 8.
